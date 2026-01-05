Joshua Marquis

Joshua Marquis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Griffin Kennedy's avatar
Theresa Griffin Kennedy
Jan 5Edited

This is such an interesting article. I remember that show, and there were times when I wondered about their methods, but not understanding the legal aspects of it, I would just watch it and gloat when some obvious degenerate got arrested for trying to lure minors into sexual exploitation.... Things certainly have changed in the past few years, and NOT for the better. Thinking of the recent conviction of that useless, likely inbred idiot, Mohamed Adan, who murdered Rachel Abraham in front of their three daughters comes to mind. First they said he had a whole life sentence, no parole, then the next day, the media reported a "life sentence" but with parole after 25 years or something. I'll never understand how that works...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Joshua Marquis and others
Dave Mc Lean's avatar
Dave Mc Lean
Jan 5

Thanks for the post Josh. I look forward to seeing more from you.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joshua Marquis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture