Joshua Marquis

Joshua Marquis

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Theresa Griffin Kennedy
2d

Excellent article. So well written. I love your voice and tone. Articulate, and eloquent with just enough dry wit to make things amusing in places.

Yep, the apology Olympics sure is right. People like this Gunderson nitwit will do and say anything to stay in good favor with the white hatin' ultra liberal Democrats who also for the most part, infantilize black people as incapable of being adults, and needing whites to save them. Tedious. Very tedious. Great article. :)

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Joshua Marquis
2d

The 1971 song that I used to play as a DK on KZEL-FM in Eugene, Oregon in 1972:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDGorIWYz-A

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