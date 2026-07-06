With all the problems Portland and the journalism business is having, you might think the once-mighty gray lady of Portland journalism, the OREGONIAN - would have more to worry about than the 30-year-old nickname of the state’s only major sports franchise.

But acting like a prudish scold, the newish editor of the thrice-published weekly newspaper, could not even bring herself to repeat the moniker of PORTLAND’s basketball franchise as the “Jail Blazers,” a term so common that even NETFLIX used it for a documentary that was issued just this year.

One of the reasons I enjoyed living in Oregon for many decades was the quirkiness of everything -from the media to the restaurants. The Pacific Northwest’s slide from flashes of inspiration amongst mediocrity into bottom of every list has taken a couple decades. When I was an elementary student in public school in Eugene in the 1960s, I went to an excellent school, and I got to watch as Eugene became a pretty exciting and vibrant place. It now has the distinction of having the highest homeless population – per capita – in the nation.

Today. Oregon, despite taxing its citizens with the nation’s highest state income tax and paying in the top 10 for K-12 school funding, has managed to score at the very bottom of the 50-state list for worst public-school outcomes.

If you lived in Oregon in the 70s or 80s, you would be able to read a good daily newspaper whether you lived in Portland (the OREGONIAN and then Willamette Week), the Eugene REGISTER-GUARD, the Bend Bulletin or even the Medford MAIL-TRIBUNE Today the latter now longer exists in any form, the GUARD and BULLETIN are unrecognizable, both unreadable clones of what calls itself the Gatehouse Conglomerate.

As someone who worked for years in newspaper both in Oregon and California and genuinely loved it, I’d like to have said that there was still a light - somewhere - and the OREGONIAN, owned as part of Advance Publications of the billionaire Newhouse family, had somehow maintained the glow of the salad days of newspaper journalism, but that would be a lie.

Aspiring to be one of the most woke publications in America, the publication (a paper that is only printed a few times a week really cannot be called a “newspaper.”

In just the last decade the “O” sold its building, its presses, shed over 80% of its news staff, and along the way it got very, very afraid of reporting anything that would upset those who have appointed themselves as Portland’s virtue monitors. The newspaper can’t be called a statewide publication since it shuttered its bureaus around the state decades ago and is barely available on the street even in Portland. Management quietly added back “Portland” to the masthead OREGONIAN title.

But this week the newish editor, Laura Gunderson, really outdid herself in the apology Olympics – her newspaper printed (on their website, but right under what passes for the main news item, about how a Salem judge in Salem is being canceled) an abject apology for their star sports columnist uttering the widely used term “JAIL BLAZERS “ referring to Oregon’s only major league sports franchise - clucking that:

“Sports columnist Bill Oram published a column earlier this week criticizing the Portland Trail Blazers’ trade for Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies. Oram wrote that Morant, a superstar player who has also faced multiple game suspensions for flashing a gun on social media, was a poor strategic choice for a number of reasons. But in doing so, he used a now-controversial term, a play on the “Trail Blazers” name, which was used to describe the team of the late 1990s and early 2000s after numerous public controversies. The worst including two players who separately faced criminal charges involving animal abuse, assault and attempted rape, but agreed to plea deals for lesser charges.

After a series of conversations in recent years with Portland’s communities of color, we heard how painful and unfair they felt the reference was. We agreed”

Over at PORTLAND DISSENT Richard Cheverton has a deeper dive into the latest rendering of garments of a once very good newspaper,

The charges were against at least half a dozen or more players, not just two, and it included allegations of sexual assault, cocaine, domestic violence, in addition to the marijuana charges (that seem almost comical in face of Oregon’s disastrous experiment with functionally legalizing ALL drugs from 2020 until 2024).

It is true that most of the TRAIL BLAZERS arrested were Black men, but that is also because the majority of all the best players in the NBA in Portland elsewhere are...Black (unlike 97% of Oregonians) and, with an average annual contract of $18 million, much richer than 99% of Oregonians.

The problems most Oregonians (of all colors) face these days are not shared by multi-millionaire professional athletes; they are much more boring and pedestrian concerns; like “where can I get a decent education for my child despite bone-breaking taxes?” And “how will I ever be able to afford to buy a house in a town where the average house price is half a million?” (That’s the AVERAGE cost of a house in Portland, with desirable areas like Southwest over $670,00) Absent a rich parent or owning previous real estate you can sell, that would require an annual income of about $140,000 – almost twice the average median income in the state).

As Oregon’s quality of life disintegrated over the last 10 years, the O did report on the horrifying spike in murder in Portland under the watchful eye of Mike “Schmidt for Brains” Multnomah’s one-term DA, but never did the O ponder the reality that a disproportionately large number of the shooting victims were Black and that their survivors needed more than white guilt to bring their families’ justice.

(NOTE: These opinions are entirely my own, and should not be held against anyone who chooses to work or associate with me).