Joshua Marquis

Joshua Marquis

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Ron Wiggins
Jan 20

“Like most people, I have friends and family members who support Trump for reasons I find unfathomable.” I don’t relate to your comment of “most people” because I support the President for reasons very fathomable. He is the first president in a VERY LONG TIME to take ACTION, in the interest of the forgotten people of this country.

Without squabbling over details I think we should focus on getting an HONEST ELECTION back in Oregon period! Hand count at the precinct level on one day!

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Pete Shepherd's avatar
Pete Shepherd
Jan 21

Still using that horn, I see. I hear you from all the way across the continent, Josh!

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