In the Sunday New York Times[1], Russian emigre M. Gessen, a remarkable writer, a 2013 refugee to America from repression in Russia in 2013, writes that now is the time, that it is perhaps the last chance, for Americans to push back from the continued excesses and cruelties of Donald Trump.

Gessen has every right to be alarmed. Trump cozies up to the repressive Venezuelan regime, threatens Denmark and the entire EU over Greenland, launches daily cruelties and profanities, and has bottomless personal vanities, among other appalling and cruel acts that are dividing Americans from each other and from the rest of the world.

Still, America is not Russia, as Gessen acknowledges, and division in America is not new.

The resurgence of Confederate symbols did not happen when Reconstruction was frustrated in the late 19th century, but in the late 1950s, as a way of jabbing a stick at the evolving acceptance of civil rights. As much as 80% of Southerners opposed integration, and many who supported it thought the nation was moving too fast. But civil rights workers were being murdered, sometimes by the local police. Federal troops and officers were sent to push past Southern police and even Southern governors who were intent on stopping integration.

A few years later, bitter divisions over the undeclared War in Vietnam split Americans in two. Early protests against the war were met with bitter resistance and often exploded into violence. My late father, Lucian Marquis, led with a “teach-in” in 1965 at the University of Oregon. Even his academic colleagues and the mainstream newspaper in now comically “progressive” Eugene, Oregon, labeled him a “communist sympathizer” in their editorial pages, and only backed down when threatened with a libel suit.

The radical elements in both the civil rights movement (Black Panthers, eg) and the anti-war protests (Weathermen, eg) weren’t the major drivers of change. It was the growing revulsion of the American center: that segregation was wrong, that the war was wrong.

The power of television and the evening news brought the rank injustice and oppression of blacks into the living rooms of middle America, as it did for the atrocities and futility of the Vietnam War. After Nixon’s illegal invasion of Cambodia, hundreds of thousands of politically centrist Americans turned out for “Moratorium Day” in 1970. People remarked that many of the protesters looked like their neighbors, not the caricature of “hippies” and “radicals” that Nixon ridiculed.

And so the events in Minnesota are predictable. Trump acts radically to continue to send thousands of (mostly) under-qualified immigration agents to confront communities over which they really have no authority: American citizens and legal residents. The powers in Minnesota who are playing to their base act radically to continue to encourage confrontation -- feckless Governor Walz, state Attorney Ellison (who has used the law as a weapon for the left), Minneapolis Mayor Frey. Violence is the outcome, and the nation continues to be split.

Having been on both sides of heated demonstrations that sometimes involved helmeted police and tear gas (which for reasons I will never understand is an nostalgic smell for me), I know the chances are near zero for any rational discussion when each side is so absolutely convinced that God is literally or metaphorically on their side.

Newspapers are dying off like cicadas. Network newscasts are watched by a fraction of the number that did 20 years ago. We cannot even share agreed-upon news sources. All nuance in discussing immigration enforcement, or pretty much anything else, is out the window. The New York Times, to its credit, ran graphs on Sunday showing the numbers of immigration enforcement actions in the Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations.[2] The actual numbers of deportations haven’t changed much, but where and how enforcement happens has. Enforcement by Obama and Biden took place mainly at the border. Trump is intent on weaponizing ICE enforcement inside America, using it as a very blunt weapon as punishment for Democratic cities.

That has meant that anywhere ICE is engaging, however inappropriately, with citizens and non-citizens, most mainstream media will conflate any action with the misconduct (perhaps criminal) in Minneapolis. This is an endless cycle that just polarizes and alienates more and more people.

There was no good reason for Renee Good to die, and as a long-time law enforcement official I believe her death is the result of what we called a “bad shooting.” It was at a minimum unjustified, and perhaps criminal. But can anyone believe the ICE agent who shot Good would get a fair hearing in a Minnesota state court run by Keith Ellison? No more so than we can expect Trump’s increasingly politicized Justice Department to fairly evaluate whether federal charges are justified.

In other words we cannot trust either ICE’s bosses or its detractors to proceed according to the rule of law.

None of this diminishes the constant insult to the Constitution and rule of law that Donald Trump represents. His second term is indeed very different than his first. It is marked by naked retribution. His bottomless ego differentiates him from Richard Nixon and George Wallace, and the other boogeymen I was brought up to believe represent absolute evil. Trump wants to his gold-name on everything and be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, ignoring the irony that embellished name neither Henry Kissinger nor Barack Obama really deserved the prize they received in 1973 and 2009. But that doesn’t mean that everything anyone in his administration does is invalid and illegal.

Like most people, I have friends and family members who support Trump for reasons I find unfathomable.

Screaming obscenities at ICE agents isn’t going to make any difference. All it will do is polarize people who may be in the middle and lead to more pointless violent confrontations.

It is up to Congress to save the rule of law in America, which means it is up to moderate voters to engage. Congress must stand up and support the rule of law, not the Rule of Trump. If there were only five more Democratic or moderate Republican Senators, Trump couldn’t get away with 60 to 70 percent of what he’s doing.

The center must hold. Otherwise, we know what dark beast slouches in Washington.

::::: NOTE: I’m making irregular appearances on CourtTV as a guest expert, and will be on tomorrow (Wednesday, Jan 21) at 8am Eastern, discussing the ongoing trial of the IRS agent accused of murdering his wife in an elaborate plot with their young au pair. :::::::

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2026/01/17/opinion/editorials/trump-second-term-vengence.html

[2] How Many Immigrants Has Trump Deported? - The New York Times