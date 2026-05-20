A kind article by Democrat Herald reporter Cody Mann. The Albany DA’s office is terrific and I’m honored to be a part. Find the full article here.

Josh Marquis, former Clatsop County district attorney, is serving as a special prosecutor in Linn County. He will help with prosecuting cases, including murders, and assist with training.

Linn County’s new prosecutor is anything but new, bringing with him more than four decades of experience, including 25 years as a district attorney.

On the job for a month now in his limited-term return, Josh Marquis is serving as a special deputy district attorney under Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny.

“Linn County is fairly unique in Oregon in the community’s support for law enforcement,” Marquis said in an interview at his courthouse office.

Marquis said that support is evident, for example, in the way the county funds law enforcement in part through voter-approved levies, calling that an unusual approach.

“One of the things that signals is that the sheriff and the DA clearly have a special relationship with voters because they are willing to essentially put their budgets up for vote,” he said.

Formerly the district attorney for Clatsop County, Marquis has conducted hundreds of trials over the years and has expertise in murder cases. He’s known nationally as an outspoken advocate of capital punishment, which remains on the books Oregon, although under a moratorium preventing its use.

Marteeny has known Marquis for a long time and has admired and respected his work, saying Marquis has a mountain of experience as a prosecutor, and has argued and debated criminal justice issues at the highest levels. Marquis retired in 2018.

“When he expressed his desire to come out of retirement and get back into the courtroom, I was happy to have him,” Marteeny said. “In the short time he has been here, I have noticed that he brings a level of energy and excitement for the work that is infectious. It is great having him here.”

Among his duties, Marquis will help with prosecuting cases, including murders, and assist with training. His background includes winning some of Oregon’s high-profile murder cases, such as double murderer Randy Guzek of Deschutes County, who Marquis sent to death row three times over 20 years of proceedings and appeals.

Marteeny said having experienced prosecutors to help teach and mentor younger attorneys helps provide the public both the knowledge of the older attorneys with the enthusiasm and energy of many of the younger attorneys.

“Doug has a very interesting office because he’s got some really experienced lawyers, but he also has a bunch of young lawyers,” Marquis said.

“The practice of law and medicine — unlike other jobs, we call it practice. There’s a reason for that, and that is the only way you get good at it is by doing it over and over.”

Before he was a prosecutor, Marquis worked as a journalist at the precursor to Oregon Public Broadcasting. A couple of his pieces made it to the popular long-running program “All Things Considered.” He also did a stint as a newspaper reporter for a Los Angeles publication targeting an attorney audience.

After covering a district attorney election in Eugene in 1973, the University of Oregon junior with no legal background decided he wanted to enter the field. He worked his way up to being an investigator and decided he wanted to go to law school, which he did while working full-time in the District Attorney’s Office.

“I graduated law school in 1980, and I had a promise for a job,” he said. “I was very lucky; I knew what my job was going to be out of law school. I was going to be a deputy DA.”

Prior to his appointment as Clatsop County district attorney, Marquis served as chief deputy district attorney in Lincoln and Deschutes counties. In 1994, he replaced the Clatsop County district attorney, who was convicted and disbarred for gross prosecutorial misconduct.

Marquis acknowledges he’s an atypical new employee, saying he’s been practicing law longer than many of his new colleagues have been alive. Having benefited from working around experienced lawyers as he was coming up, he wants to give something back to the next generation.

“What I’m hoping to do — I mean, part of it’s very selfish — I love prosecution, and I love the brother and sisterhood that we have among prosecutors,” he said.

“I’m hoping to contribute something by bringing my years of experience because, again, we call it practicing because we learn it by doing it.”