Joshua Marquis

Having worked in law enforcement for almost 50 years (in the most drug-friendly state in America - Oregon) I had a depressingly front row seat as fatal overdoses finally hit four digits.

The timelines goes like this:

1970s - heroin coming from Southeast Asia with lesser amounts through France from Turkey

1980s - biker gangs take over meth production and heroin production ramps up from California down into Central and South America.

1995-2005 - The sudden prominence of pharmaceutical opiates - notably OxyContin and the adoption of “Pain as the Fifth Vital Sign” created pain clinics across the US, including pill mills, primarily in Northeast and Florida.

2010 - Lawsuits and DEA actions against pharma results in dramatic reduction of “legal” Rxs as doctors cut prescriptions, DEA cracks down, and clinicians start getting criminally prosecuted and receive prison sentences similar to mass killers.

2016- The CDC - pushed by Andrew Kolodny, an anti-opiate zealot who makes millions testifying in cases against the pharma companies that manufactured pharmaceutical opioids, calls all such drugs the equivalent of “heroin” - while marketing buprenorphine, a partial agonist/antagonist used to treat addiction. Many doctors simply stop prescribing all pain medications, regardless of their patient’s need an appropriateness.

2018 - Even the CDC realizes they have gone too far and try to issue clarifications that their guidelines were “soft” not hard and that doctors should use individualized prescribing based on patient’s history.

2018-2024 - Heroin, which had been rapidly replacing mostly diverted legitimated pharmaceutical opiates, starts getting supplanted by the much cheaper, totally synthetic fentanyl and its many analogues - cheaper and far more powerful. During this time, drugs sold as “:heroin” rarely contain any diacetylmorphine (heroin) but are a bootleg version of fentanyl.

TODAY - Most doctors remain terrified to prescribe pain medicine to patients unless they have clear end-of-life diagnosis and.or a serious malignant cancer diagnosis.

In some states and a growing number of nations, the response to chronic, intractable pain is not medication, but assisted suicide or euthanasia, ATLANTIC Magazine runs a long piece in December 2025 about how the MAID euthanasia program in Canada has extended to minor children and people not facing death, but unremitting pain.

THIS POST ON ANOTHER SUBSTACK DREW MUCH INTEREST AND SEVERAL QUESTIONS

ONE PERSON ASKED THIS INTELLIGENT QUESTION.

What we are doing now is not working. I’ve changed my views on harm reduction/legalization/de criminalization. If it’s easy to be on the streets they will be. I don’t know the solution. Do you have any ideas?

MY RESPONSE:

Many, after 43 years as a prosecutor, establishing drug courts, responding to calls at 0300 to a home where the 17-year old daughter came home from a party, went to bed, and never got up.

Treating addicts as traditional felons is foolish, but treating them as lost lambs, who simple need to be lavished in “services” is equally delusional.

Trump has been granting wholesale pardons to people who were not addicts but drug kingpins - who made millions deliberating addicting some of the most vulnerable in our nation - whether it was his “Pardon Czar,” a meth queen, or the wiping away of a 45-year federal sentence for drug trafficking on the former President of Honduras, these are dark times.

Removing all criminal penalties is literally suicide. Anyone with an addict in the family (and that is pretty much everyone) knows that there must be lines which, if crossed, get the addict exiled. Drug Courts, when they actually enforce their rules, can really help. For opioid drugs, expanding the use of buprenorphine and relaxing the dispensation of methadone would be a great start.

But the constant enabling - ala Portland, SF, and Vancouver BC is disastrous. Some addicts are just addicts, but a lot have co-occurring pathologies - anti-social personality disorder, borderline personality, and some are just entitled snots for whom nobody ever set limits.

An interwoven (and expensive) social-legal system that allows addicts to access housing, food, and medical treatment, in turn for which they have to make amends, accept accountability, make restitution on one hand and negative consequences when they refuse - expulsion from housing, cutting off their SNAP and other subsidies, and eventually revoking their probation and administering short, but increasing does of jail.

Our failure to act will condemn thousands to agony, early death, and forever unresolved trauma for their survivors and children.