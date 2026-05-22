Joshua Marquis

Joshua Marquis

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Barney Lerten's avatar
Barney Lerten
11h

Hello, old friend! I saw how you're back at work, irresistible as it is;-) This is a classic example of how in today's society there's no perfect solution - they are full of devilish details, tradeoffs, unintended consequences, etc. But the flailing forward in "anything would be better than THIS" would just compound the human shortsightedness and foolishness. No one solution fits all.

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
1d

This is a very helpful synopsis of the history of narcotic overprescribing, under prescribing, law enforcement, drug usage, and criminal prosecution and non-prosecution of drug crimes. It brings up physician responsibility which is degraded by so called evidence-based guidelines and algorithms which drive physician behavior to the detriment of what are very individual circumstances and patient care. I don't care for drug courts though see your points. Unfortunately, we have been so consumed with making laws that provide special circumstances, and so focused on controlling judicial punishments, that we have nothing approaching a tailored approach to criminal punishment. And the same thing is happening in the interactions between patients and their doctors. I am strongly opposed to society mediated prescribing habits, which are absurdly simplified. Surely, as a prosecutor, you see the extreme variability in criminal motivation and behavior when it comes to drug crimes, and state so yourself. Step one is stopping needle distribution which is facilitating criminal behavior. Step two is reforming civil commitment meaningfully so that people who overdose publicly get committed for six weeks maximum of detox followed by treatment. And yes, we should punish people who break public laws individually as per a judge who can use discretion, extenuating circumstances, and other factors, to punish individuals. Jail, even prison, is not unwarranted in circumstances, but I oppose separating out the drug addicted people. It stigmatizes them, creates strong feelings of entitlement and degrades the strength of law enforcement to a public that should expect proper punishment for crime. We are all members of community, and we have rights, responsibilities, and even crimes committed as a product or in part a product of mental factors, deserve a measure of punishment defined by there individual circumstances, rather than putting them in a general category of people.

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