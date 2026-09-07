On August 10, while working as a prosecutor in Albany, Oregon, I had a hemorrhagic stroke. Quick reaction by my assistants brought prompt medical attention. After two days in Corvallis Good Sam ICU and 36 very odd hours in PCU with a roommate who insisted every 15 minutes on Dilaudid and regular Coca-Cola, I received two weeks of intense therapies by the excellent group at RIO in Portland’s Legacy Good Sam. My deepest gratitude to them and to friends who stayed by me at the hospitals until Cindy could arrive from Florida.



On September 4, New York Times Reporter Jenna Russell interviewed me extensively for a story about the circumstances under which a judge could grant a mistrial in discussing the Lindsay Clancy murder case. Apparently, as a result of this article BBC TV News in London called and asked me to do a live interview about the case.



Our rental house in Corvallis is surrounded by lush evergreens and Japanese maples beginning their fall turn. The rooms are dark, the office has green walls, and I still have speech deficits as a result of the stroke, but going live on international TV is good for speech therapy and for my soul. I am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible!