Joshua Marquis

Joshua Marquis

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Susie in OH's avatar
Susie in OH
7d

I’m very sorry to hear you’ve had this serious health event but also excited to hear of your serving as the legal pundit in the Clancy case! I hope you have a quick recovery and have a good outcome with recovery! (Formerly MaxH2)

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
7d

Good luck with your recovery!

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