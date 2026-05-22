Joshua Marquis
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Drugs, what are you gonna do??
Joshua Marquis
May 22
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Joshua Marquis
17
5
3
New prosecutor in town
Linn County hires former DA (me) for special role.
May 20
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Joshua Marquis
January 2026
The Center Must Hold
It is up to Congress to save the rule of law in America, which means it is up to moderate voters to engage.
Jan 20
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Joshua Marquis
8
6
We Watch to Catch
The worst sorts of despicable criminals can’t always be prevented from continuing their destruction by playing fair.
Jan 5
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Joshua Marquis
8
5
1
© 2026 Joshua Marquis
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